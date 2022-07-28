Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Haywood Securities

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Haywood Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Haywood Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDE. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.59.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.01. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$16.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.