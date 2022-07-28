SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,056,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

