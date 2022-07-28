Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.22 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

