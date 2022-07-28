Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

SRC stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 140.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRC. JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

