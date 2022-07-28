Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,968 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Splunk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 27,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

