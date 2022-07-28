State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,827 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FND opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

