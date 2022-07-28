State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $184,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 7,654.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after buying an additional 2,379,655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

