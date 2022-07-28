State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.