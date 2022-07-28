State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,692 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $120.75 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $99.52 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.