State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,255.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,108.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,472 shares of company stock worth $12,533,685. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

