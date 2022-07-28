State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,223 shares of company stock valued at $888,783 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $317.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.79.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

