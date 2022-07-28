State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

