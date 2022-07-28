State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.87 Million Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,333 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Price Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $3,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,013,311.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,016,935 shares of company stock worth $27,169,201. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

