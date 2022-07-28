State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.92 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EGP opened at $164.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average is $181.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

