State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.22 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

