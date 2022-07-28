State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,747 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

