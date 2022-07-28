State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,968,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 746,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,543,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,165,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,543,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,165,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,902,250 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oak Street Health Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

