State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

