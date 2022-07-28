State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

