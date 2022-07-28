State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

