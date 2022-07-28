State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,922,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after buying an additional 576,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after buying an additional 565,995 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after buying an additional 368,729 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,095 shares of company stock worth $832,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

