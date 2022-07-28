State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.