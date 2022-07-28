State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,884 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

