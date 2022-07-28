State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,195 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after buying an additional 595,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

New Residential Investment Dividend Announcement

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New Residential Investment to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

New Residential Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.