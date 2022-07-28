State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,332 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $90,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

