State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 13,824 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after purchasing an additional 844,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,569,000 after purchasing an additional 539,149 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 23.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 482,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,235,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UGI opened at $41.92 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.