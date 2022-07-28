State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,618 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.