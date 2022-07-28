State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,071 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $116,815,000 after purchasing an additional 356,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Shares of COIN opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

