State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,094 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.