State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,384 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.00 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

