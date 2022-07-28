State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,278 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Concentrix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,234,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Price Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,637,729. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

