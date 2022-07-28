State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,670 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

