State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 53,504 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,646 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 53,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in InMode by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of InMode by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,533 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $29.28 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

