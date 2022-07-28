State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,782 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

