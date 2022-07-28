State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,877 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Aramark’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

