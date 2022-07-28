Stephen Furlong Sells 13,321 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $47,156.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,959.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neuronetics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of STIM opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuronetics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 54.3% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

