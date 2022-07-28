Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 3,422 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

