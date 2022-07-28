Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 25,730 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

