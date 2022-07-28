Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,683 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $32.48 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

