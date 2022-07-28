Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $183.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.