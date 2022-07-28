StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAC. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

NYSE:PAC opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

