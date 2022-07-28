StockNews.com Downgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $631,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

