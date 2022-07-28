StockNews.com Downgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Sell

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $13,897,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

