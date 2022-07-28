StockNews.com Upgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to “Strong-Buy”

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $122.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.