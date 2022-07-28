Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 275,629 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,784.4% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 101.9% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 2,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $370,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.