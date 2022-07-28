Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

