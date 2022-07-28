Susquehanna Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $260.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.35. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 178.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 163.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,060,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.