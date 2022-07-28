Susquehanna Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

