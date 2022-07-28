Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Synaptics Stock Up 7.2 %

Synaptics stock opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.