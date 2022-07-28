Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.57) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

O2D opened at €2.63 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.09).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

